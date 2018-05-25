Tulane names renowned global architect as new dean

Barri Bronston

bbronst@tulane.edu

(504) 314-7444

Iñaki Alday will succeed Ken Schwartz as dean of the Tulane School of Architecture, effective Aug. 1.

Iñaki Alday, the Elwood R. Quesada Professor of Architecture at the University of Virginia, has been named the new dean of the Tulane University School of Architecture, effective Aug.1. Alday holds a degree in architecture from Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, where he served as an associate professor of architecture. He was also a lecturer and visiting professor at several other universities.



Alday joined UVA in 2011 and was chair of its School of Architecture until 2016. In 2016, he was appointed the founding director of the Yamuna River Project, a long-term interdisciplinary program with collaborators in the United States, Europe and Asia, that aims to revitalize both the ecology of the Yamuna River and the essential relationship between the river and life in Delhi. The project involves a UVA team with expertise in architecture, landscape, planning, engineering, environmental science, public-private partnerships, humanities, social and political science and economics.



“We are thrilled to bring Professor Alday to Tulane as the new dean of our School of Architecture. He is a designer of great renown and an experienced and innovative administrator." Tulane President Mike Fitts